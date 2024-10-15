Championing Diversity: The Importance Of Hbcus And Hsis At Maximus

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Maximus, our diversity is the cornerstone of innovation and success. This September, our leaders and employees amplified our outreach efforts, participated in college fairs, and hosted insightful Employee Resource Group (ERG) sessions, all with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs).

“Maximus' commitment to HBCUs and HSIs is a reflection of its dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace,” said Dr. Arvenita Washington-Cherry, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.“These institutions nurture students with unique perspectives, experiences, and skills, which are invaluable to our company. By actively recruiting from HBCUs and HSIs, we're not just expanding our talent pool; we're enriching our company culture.”

In addition to highlighting some of our HBCU and HSI graduates, the DE&I team offered online sessions to provide opportunities to network and grow professionally. Every ERG also schedules monthly chats to serve as a safe space for employees to share experiences, learn from one another, and build a sense of community.

“The creation of ERGs and the support DE&I programs receive from our leaders is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and heard,” Cherry explained.

HBCUs and HSIs have a rich history of providing access to high-quality education for students from underrepresented backgrounds. Established during a time when African Americans were largely excluded from higher education, HBCUs have been instrumental in cultivating Black leaders, innovators, and pioneers. Similarly, HSIs have been pivotal in providing educational opportunities to the Hispanic and Latinx communities, fostering growth and success. Both types of institutions have also prepared many others from a variety of backgrounds who come grounded in these values.

Engaging with HBCUs and HSIs isn't just about recruitment – it's about investing in communities. Through outreach efforts and participation in college fairs, recruiters educate and provide students with opportunities to learn about our industry, gain real-world insights, and explore potential career paths.

As our DE&I culture continues to grow and evolve, employees are not just celebrating these institutions of higher learning, but also the diversity, innovation, and excellence they bring to our workforce.