Building A Diverse Energy Workforce Of The Future In Partnership With Hbcus

This HBCU Week, which took place September 15 - 21, we're shining a spotlight on our partnership with local Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) and Delaware State University (DSU).

We work closely with HBCU leaders to provide and support that expands educational opportunities for students along with curriculum, internship opportunities and mentorship that help to recruit students to work for Delmarva Power. You can see an example of our DSU Campus takeovers here .

We sat down with Delmarva Power Director of Governmental and External Affairs Marcus Beal and Vice President of Regulatory Strategy and Services Amber Perry, who is also on the UMES Board of Visitors, about how we partner with UMES and our commitment to HBCUs.

Tell us more about the partnership between Delmarva Power and UMES.

(Marcus Beal) Our partnerships are built on strong relationships with leaders at HBCUs so we can help best build the programming that will support the school and its students.

This includes our Power Scholar programs, through which we offer HBCU students scholarship, internship and mentor opportunities. We do a lot of speaking at events on campuses to describe the job opportunities in the energy industry. My career journey is one that resonates with the students I encounter. Being diverse myself it's helpful for students to see me, someone who looks like them, who started at Delmarva Power and has grown into a leader.

(Amber Perry) Our work with UMES is an important one that is focused on providing exposure and awareness on the various programs the University has to offer beyond the immediate Eastern Shore Community. The partnership has also been important to support students on their educational journey and ensure their success in all possible career routes. We also provide students with summer internship opportunities that help them in the transition from student into the work environment. We're uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the students given the strength of our workforce development programs, scholars programs, internship and co-op programs and various rotational programs throughout the company.

What are the benefits of UMES and its students?

(AP) As a graduate of an HBCU (Howard University in Washington, DC), I remember the companies who recruited from HBCUs to hire smart, diverse candidates. I believe when a student is looking for their next role, they want a company that is more than just a place of work. They want an environment where they can add value, feel appreciated and know the company is invested in their growth and development -in any field. Our partnership with UMES shows that we are committed and invested in developing future leaders, no matter what degree or career they may pursue.

(MB) We're offering access and information about careers in energy that some students wouldn't be seeing otherwise. We want students to realize there is a place for them at Delmarva Power – and we bring that to life through internship programs, through direct mentorship, and ultimately through bringing the students into the Delmarva Power family. Once they get here, we've built the training, culture, exposure, development and DEI support that will help them to grow into well-rounded professionals.

What are the benefits of Delmarva Power?

(MB) For us, we're getting the value of students who have received an incredible education, that will help us to build a diverse workforce of the future. And these diversities aren't always what you can see – it's diversity of thoughts, of experience, that will ultimately make our company a stronger place. We're also building relationships that help to support our DEI programming. For example, we recently had Delaware State University Foundation President Vita Pikrum join our DEI Council meeting to share her perspective.

What does the funding mean to UMES?

(AP) I am on the Board of Visitors at UMES and I see just how far funding can go at universities. I've seen it used for everything from improving the student enrollment process, to investing in physical infrastructure across the campus. The University has expanded many of their programs like their Agriculture, Aviation Science and their Doctor of Veterinary Medicine programs. They also have established innovative ways of learning such as their esports gaming area.

What are the benefits of an HBCU education?

(AP) My mother worked at Howard University, but I never anticipated I would go there. Until it came time to attend college, and I realized the cost savings of being the child of an employee. I knew it was a smart decision to take advantage of the tuition funding. The richness of the experience I received at Howard could never be replaced or replicated. At Howard I experienced a rich diversity of thought, established a greater sense of excellence and accomplishment and embraced the African Diaspora. I feel privileged and proud to have received the HBCU experience. The intellectual curiosity, agility and resilience that was encouraged by my professors at Howard are critical keys to the leader I am today.

You're celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Delmarva Power Golf Scholarship Classic this year. How does that feel?

(MB) This is an initiative I've worked on for many years and am incredibly proud of how we've grown the event, and resulting benefit to schools, each year. Working with our community and business partners, we've raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for students in the region over the course of the event. For UMES, DSU, and other local universities and community colleges, we've raised more than $100,000 per year over the past three years.