Potato Tricks And Treats Create A Delicious Twist This Halloween

Halloween is already in full swing across the country! As families plan for spooky fun, whether hosting a monster bash or welcoming trick-or-treaters, why not add an unexpected (and nutritious) twist?

Potatoes are a fun and affordable addition for the season's festivities. This year, Potatoes USA is encouraging families to put a tasty twist on classic Halloween traditions, from making potatoes the star of your grazing table to offering a fun way for trick-or-treaters to their festivities.

Halloween is all about fun, fright and treats.

The Perfect Party Trick: A Delicious Potato Board

No matter the size of your party, a well-curated snack table is sure to satisfy and delight any crowd.

"Potatoes are the perfect balance to all the Halloween sweets," says RJ Harvey, director of culinary at Potatoes USA. "They're hearty, delicious, and bring an element of surprise to your Halloween spread."

To create a memorable grazing board, start with a variety of potato-based snacks like crispy tots, roasted potato poppers, or mini potato skins. Pair these savory bites with cheeses, spicy salami, and Halloween-themed extras like pimento-stuffed olives and crinkle-cut potato chips for added crunch.

"Our guests loved the savory flavor of the crispy tots and felt energized by the potato additions on our board," said Kayla Vogel, senior global marketing manager at Potatoes USA. "We decided potatoes would be a permanent addition to any future Halloween gathering!"

Potatoes as the Ultimate Halloween Surprise

For a fun spin on trick-or-treating, consider adding potatoes ! In neighborhoods across the country, families are handing out small spuds or potato chips as a fun and more nutritious way to celebrate the holiday. And kids of all ages are taking the taters! Families love the break from sweet treats and the nutritional value the vegetable brings to the Halloween bucket.

Get Creative with Potatoes

Don't stop at snacks-potatoes are perfect for Halloween crafts, too. Revive the old Irish tradition of carving potato jack-o'-lanterns , or get the kids involved by making spooky potato stamps . Potatoes are easy to carve, sturdy, and provide an affordable, mess-free alternative to pumpkins.

There's no need to toss the potato on November 1! A carved-out potato can be cut into small pieces for Fall Harvest Mashed Potatoes or other delicious dishes.

Make this Halloween a spud-tacular celebration by incorporating potatoes into your snack table and all of your festivities. Visit PotatoGoodness for more Halloween potato ideas and recipes, and tag @PotatoGoodness with your creations for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card.

Why Potatoes?

Potatoes are more than just a delicious snack. They're also an all-star vegetable with 30% of your daily vitamin C, a good source of potassium, and 3 grams of plant-based protein (5.3 oz skin-on potato). Potatoes are the perfect snack to help your guests fuel their day, or, in this case, a frightful night.

Families can also create delicious, nutritious Halloween recipes with extra potatoes, like

Boo! Pumpkin and Potato Stew ,

Baked Jack-O'-Lantern Potatoes

and

Roasted Pumpkin And Potato Soup .

And don't forget to bring us along on your journey! Tag @PotatoGoodness so we can see your spooky work and be eligible to win a $100 grocery gift card that you can use to try out these or other delicious and nutritious potato recipes !

About Potatoes USA

As representatives of U.S. potato growers and importers, Potatoes USA's mission is to strengthen the demand for potatoes through marketing and research. By launching impactful marketing campaigns; coordinating regional, national, and international market and production research; and establishing new trade markets, Potatoes USA promotes the benefits of potatoes to audiences across the globe, including consumers, foodservice operators, retailers, and health professionals. For more information on America's Favorite Vegetable, please visit PotatoGoodness and PotatoesUSA.

Contacts

Erin Bracken

[email protected]

SOURCE Potatoes USA

