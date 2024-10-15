QCT Exhibits Latest AMD Open Infrastructure At The 2024 OCP Global Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is exhibiting its latest AMD open infrastructures at the 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, taking place from October 15-17 in San Jose, California. QCT next-generation systems support AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series processors and AMD InstinctTM MI325X GPU accelerators that align with OCP's mission of open collaboration and innovation.“QCT and AMD have been working together to expand our offerings to provide choice to businesses that are exploring generative AI,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT.“Our new solutions powered by AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct GPUs reflect our dedication to the pivotal role open ecosystems play and our ability to offer trusted solutions to enable AI in enterprises.”"We're excited to collaborate with QCT on their launch of the new QuantaGrid servers, powered by the latest AMD EPYC processors and Instinct accelerators, delivering leading GenAI performance for datacenters," said Travis Karr, corporate vice president, Business Development, AMD.“The AMD Instinct MI325X, with its 256GB of HBM3E memory and leadership AI compute capabilities, in particular when combined with high frequency AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, will enable customers to build and deploy GenAI solutions that are powerful, scalable, and efficient.”At QCT booth #A37, the company is demonstrating its latest servers that deliver impressive performance and density for AI-enabled data centers. For this summit, QCT is highlighting its QuantaGrid D74A-7U, which supports up to eight AMD Instinct GPUs through the use of a Universal Baseboard (UBB) interconnect design for the OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) specifications. This server is designed to deliver optimized performance for AI training with integrated AMD ROCmTM software, which leverages open standards connectivity to support demanding workloads. It also supports key AI frameworks with the AMD Instinct infrastructure.Additionally, QCT is showcasing its latest QuantaGrid D75M-5U powered by AMD EPYC 9005 series processors, which is a balanced, cost-effective solution for AI-focused environments. Built on the AMD Zen architecture, this server features liquid cooling capabilities and delivers impressive performance and energy efficiency for a wide range of workloads, making it an adaptable choice for enterprises with evolving AI workload demands.Visit QCT Booth #A37 to experience live demonstrations, engage with QCT experts, and explore how QCT's solutions can transform your data center.For more information on QCT AMD Solutions visit:AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

