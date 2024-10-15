LUMIBIRD: BANKS RENEW THEIR CONFIDENCE IN THE GROUP'S STRATEGY WITH FINANCING OF OVER €100M



The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, announces that it has finalised financing of more than €100m to reschedule its current borrowings, particularly in view of the maturity of its bond debt, and to finance potential acquisition opportunities.

The financing round comprises Crédit Agricole Côte d'Armor (lead bank), Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Banque Populaire Grand Ouest, Caisse d'Epargne Bretagne Pays de Loire and LCL. All these banks are part of Lumibird's historic banking pool: through this financing, they are renewing their confidence in the Group's strategy.

This funding consists of two lines:



55.2m repayable over 7 years, to reschedule existing borrowings, particularly in view of the maturity of its bond debt; €50m* that can be drawn down over 3 years, with 40% repayable at maturity and the remainder amortisable over a total period of 7 years.

The rate spread applied remains the same as in the previous round, in December 2020.

Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO of Lumibird, said: "The renewed confidence shown by our banking partners is a strong signal at a time when Lumibird needs to demonstrate its ability to increase profitability.”

*Line not confirmed

Next date : Q3 2024 revenues, 21/10/2024 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and safety, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales in 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

