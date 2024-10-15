Kasm Technologies Partners With ATX Defense To Launch CMMC Secure Workspaces

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kasm and ATX Defense have Established a Joint Solution for Small Businesses Seeking CMMC Secure Workspace Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies , a leader in secure workspace solutions, has partnered with ATX Defense , a national defense consulting leader, to create a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliant Secure Workspace solution for small businesses. This collaboration also leverages the power of Workspaces and Google Cloud (GCP) to provide secure, scalable, and efficient operational capabilities to small businesses within the defense industrial base.

CMMC serves as the Department of Defense's (DoD) benchmark to ensure appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices are established to protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) on defense contractors' systems and networks. Ensuring compliance safeguards national security and positions businesses as reliable, trustworthy partners in the defense supply chain. Achieving and maintaining CMMC compliance enhances a company's cybersecurity posture against evolving threats and vulnerabilities, a critical aspect of operational resilience.

ATX Defense has integrated Kasm Workspaces with Google Workspace to support DoD client workflows, providing secure access to CUI on personal devices, which significantly enhances employee productivity and operational efficiency.

CMMC SPACE LEVEL 1

Complete CMMC Level 1 solution with Kasm Workspaces web-native portal, Google Workspace configuration, and all required documentation for $49 per user per month. Organizations can easily upgrade to Level 2 for CUI and ITAR compliance when needed.

CMMC SPACE LEVEL 2

Complete CMMC Level 2 solution with Kasm Workspaces web-native portal, Google Workspace configuration and all required documentation(including a System Security Plan) for $99 per user per month. CMMC Space supports ITAR data with the addition of Google Workspace Assured Controls Plus.

"Kasm is excited to leverage our Secure Workspace, Browser Isolation, and Application Streaming technologies to provide a CMMC-compliant solution for the defense community,"

Stated Matt McClaskey, Co-Founder of Kasm .

"This partnership establishes an affordable, turnkey solution for small businesses that combines a secure digital workspace, a FedRAMP High authorized collaboration suite, and all CMMC documentation as a managed service,"

Stated Zach Walker, Co-Founder of ATX Defense .

Businesses interested in achieving CMMC compliance and enhancing their capabilities to secure DoD contracts are encouraged to contact ATX Defense for a CMMC Gap Assessment.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a pioneering technology firm focused on delivering secure collaboration and data loss prevention critical for US Federal and DoD programs. Our containerized technology powers the Workspaces platform, enhancing remote workforce capabilities with high compliance and security standards.

ABOUT ATX DEFENSE

ATX Defense, based in Austin, Texas, is an SDVOSB consulting firm rooted in organizational transformations emphasizing revolutionary technology, scalable processes, and long-term viability for high-visibility national security missions. Founded by Army combat veterans, our extensive national security experience facilitates seamless integration of industry best practices into mission-critical government operations.

