Devos Family Donates $600,000 To Hurricane Helene And Milton Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DeVos Family Foundation presents a check to the OnePulse Foundation during the 2022-23 season as part of its 30 Grants for 30 Years initiative.

The DeVos family, 'caretakers' of the Orlando Magic, are donating to United Way of Florida's Disaster Recovery Fund to support relief efforts in the state

- Magic Chairman Dan DeVos

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DeVos family announced a $500,000 donation to the United Way of Florida through the DeVos Family Foundation to assist with Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts across the state. In addition, Magic Vice President of Shareholder Engagement Ryan DeVos and his wife, Michelle, have announced a $100,000 contribution to the Heart of Florida United Way to assist Central Florida with relief efforts.

The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) and the Orlando Magic organization are working closely with local partners and officials to ensure help is available to those most impacted in Central Florida and throughout the entire region.

“We want Central Floridians and the entire state of Florida to know they are not in this alone,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos.“This resilient community has always come together to assist others, and we are so proud to be a part of that support. Our hearts are with everyone who calls Orlando and Florida home. We are so grateful for the entire community of first responders, leaders, and neighbors, who continuously work to help each other.”

The Magic's ownership group, the DeVos family, has a long history of helping Central Floridians in times of need, including:

.In 2004, $1 million to relief efforts in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia and Polk Counties, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Charley.

.In 2016, $400,000 to the One Orlando Fund following the tragedy at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

.In 2020, a $2 million compensation fund for hourly employees of the Magic, Kia Center, Lakeland Magic, and Solar Bears while their seasons were suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, assisting approximately 1,800 part-time employees.

.In 2022, more than $1 million to relief efforts in Central Florida and across the state, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

.Also recently, the DeVos Family Foundation provided funding to local nonprofits through its 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative. The donations were part of the DeVos family's effort to contribute a total of $3 million to 30 area nonprofit organizations after 30 years of franchise ownership, seeking to invest in people and projects impacting youth, essential needs for families, and community enrichment across Central Florida.

About the DeVos Family Foundation

The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) is a collaborative effort between the second and third generations of the Rich and Helen DeVos family. DVFF supports strategic projects and initiatives that impact the community, empower individuals to reach their full potential, and catalyze change. DVFF has a particular interest in programs that promote the healthy growth of children and families, provide every individual with pathways to opportunities, and foster thriving communities for people to live, work, and play. DVFF strives for impact through partnerships and funding primarily in West Michigan and Central Florida. For more information, please visit devosfamilyfoundation.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning seven division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $29 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 34 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards' Customer Experience Award; named Sports Business Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic was also named in the inaugural“Best Places to Work in Sports 2023” awards by the Sports Business Journal, and was the only sports franchise among the four major professional leagues (NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB) to be honored. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Trish Wingerson

Orlando Magic

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.