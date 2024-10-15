Dubai Taxi And Bolt Sign Strategic Partnership Aiming To Create The UAE's Largest E-Hailing Platform

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Launch of the new e-hailing announced during a signing ceremony between DTC and Bolt at GITEX Global

Bolt's world class digital platform will enable DTC to unlock a greater share of the AED 6 billion opportunity presented by Dubai's taxi and e-hailing sector Agreement supports DTC's ambitious growth strategy to expand its customer service offering in the mobility sector and enhance its overall digital market position in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 15 October 2024 : Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (“DTC” or the“Company”), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has today announced it has signed a strategic partnership with Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, to launch its e-hailing platform in Dubai.

The strategic partnership with Bolt, which is launching in the UAE for the first time, will provide innovative e-hailing solutions whilst enhancing customers' digital mobility experience and expanding smart transportation services throughout the Emirate, in line with DTC's ambitious growth strategy.

Bolt, will be DTC's strategic partner for the provision of e-hailing services in the Emirate. The company, which was founded in 2013, has experienced rapid growth in recent years and operates in over 600 cities across 50 countries. Bolt offers a diverse range of mobility solutions, including e-hailing, food and grocery delivery, scooter and e-bike rental, and short-term car rental.

The launch of the new e-hailing platform was announced during a signing ceremony between DTC and Bolt at GITEX Global.

Mansoor Alfalasi, Chief Executive Officer of DTC, signed the Partnership Agreement with Markus Villig, Founder and CEO of Bolt, in the presence of; H.E.

Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Estonia; and H.E. Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman of Dubai Taxi, along with members of the Company's Board of Directors.

Bolt's world class digital platform will enable DTC to unlock a greater share of the AED 6 billion market opportunity presented by Dubai's taxi and e-hailing sector.

For Bolt, the partnership marks the next stage of its ambitious expansion plans across the Middle East and follows the growth and success of its business in Saudi Arabia which it has operated since 2017 and its launch of Egypt earlier this year.

Strategic expansion

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi, stated,“This landmark strategic partnership brings together DTC's position as the UAE's largest fleet owner with over 6,000 taxis and limousines and Bolt's position as a leading global shared mobility platform. The combined strengths of both companies will create an unparalleled local mobility leader that supports DTC's ambitious plans for growth.”

Alfalasi also emphasised that the agreement reflects DTC's commitment to supporting the Roads & Transport Authority (Dubai) directives to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-booking in the coming years and that the strategic move will significantly strengthen DTC's leading position and bolster its vital role in shaping the future of urban mobility in the Emirate.

Markus Villig, Founder and CEO of Bolt , said:“There are over 3.5 million cars registered and operating on the UAE's roads which can cause increased travel time, congestion, accidents and pollution.

This long-term strategic partnership with Dubai Taxi Company will create a new shared mobility platform in Dubai, reducing the need to use a private car which will have a positive impact on the Emirate and the people living here.”

Innovative services



The partnership allows DTC to utilize infrastructure and technology created by Bolt which will improve DTC's operational capabilities by incorporating the most recent digital vehicle booking technologies into DTC's ecosystem. Furthermore, DTC will benefit from Bolt's global footprint which will allow it to tap into a worldwide customer base.

The strategic partnership reinforces DTC's status as a leading smart transportation operator in the region, whilst also highlighting its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that cater to the future demands of Dubai and the wider UAE.