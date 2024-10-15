New Balance Run Club back in the UAE

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 15, 2024: New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence, announced the launch of the highly anticipated New Balance Run Club (NBRC) in Dubai as well as its re-launch in Abu Dhabi. NBRC will host a total of 71 sessions until December 23rd, 2024.

Celebrating the country’s existing running community, whilst encouraging more to take up the sport, NBRC encourages an active lifestyle and serves to create an inclusive community, as a reflection of the brand’s ‘Run Your Way’ initiative.

NBRC will offer a range of sessions three times a week in Dubai and twice a week in Abu Dhabi, in which individuals of all running backgrounds can join through an easy sign-up process. New Balance will hold 37 sessions in Dubai, alongside 34 sessions in Abu Dhabi, giving all the opportunity to join in.

Through the guidance of professional coaches and pacers, all joiners of NBRC will be provided with personalised support. By focusing on interval, speed, strength, and conditioning-related activities, NBRC aims to improve on the health and fitness of all individuals involved.

To appreciate those with a passion for fitness, New Balance is offering new members of NBRC an opportunity to avail additional benefits such as exclusive access to upcoming events, a chance to run with New Balance ambassadors, exclusive trials of new product launches, goodies, and more.

Free registrations for the NBRC can be found by visiting NBRC Dubai or NBRC Abu Dhabi





