Marissa Holdorf Joins Constellis As Chief Human Resources Officer

Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that Marissa Holdorf has joined as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Holdorf will be the lead executive for all human resources functions and responsible for the development and implementation of strategy, structure, and processes.

"We are very pleased to welcome Marissa as our Chief Human Resources Officer," said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis. "Marissa is recognized in the for creating innovative HR solutions, developing leading-edge talent management programs, and implementing the strategic HR function across large, global, and high-growth organizations. Marissa will be a key partner on our executive management team and will play a vital role in our global growth trajectory." Ryan said.

Holdorf is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience optimizing HR programs, organizational structures, process technologies and systems to increase corporate value and create safe and productive work environments. Prior to joining Constellis, Ms. Holdorf was Vice President, Human Resources, Defense & Security at CAE where she led a global HR team responsible for talent acquisition, employee relations, cultural integration, and industry labor relations oversight.

Ms. Holdorf holds Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of San Diego and earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Ohio University.

