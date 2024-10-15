.ART And Allstars 2024 Announce The Winner Of The Seventh Digital Innovation In Art Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Left to right: Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART Registry; Marco Capellini, Co-founder and CEO of ArtCentrica; Dean Phelus, Digital Innovation in Art Award Jury member, Senior Director of Special Projects at the American Alliance of Museums.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .ART Registry, in collaboration with GP Bullhound Allstars, is thrilled to announce that ArtCentrica has been awarded the prestigious Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024. This year's award celebrates the groundbreaking advancements at the intersection of and art, recognizing the profound contributions of ArtCentrica to the EdTech sector.

Based in Florence, Italy, ArtCentrica ( ) is an innovative startup spin-off from Centrica, specializing in the development of an application that offers an engaging and interactive educational platform for art students and teachers. The platform provides access to over 8,000 high-resolution artworks, revolutionizing the learning experience with tools that allow for deep exploration and analysis of masterpieces. ArtCentrica's unique blend of digital technology, combined with their educational expertise, is transforming art education globally.

"We are incredibly happy for this award! It is a recognition that ArtCentrica is at the forefront of digital innovation in the art industry, intertwined with the education sector, by addressing critical gaps in contemporary education through the integration of art by means of proprietary technologies and AI," said Marco Capellini, Co-founder and CEO of ArtCentrica.

Jury of the Digital Innovation in Art Award

The 2024 Digital Innovation in Art Award was judged by an extraordinary panel of experts, combining insights from both the traditional and digital art worlds. This year's jury included Deborah Howes, President of Howes Studio and former Director of Digital Learning at MoMA; Dean Phelus, Editor in Chief of Museum Magazine and Senior Director of Special Projects at AAM; Amir Soleymani, Founder of Mondoir gallery and digital art collector; Nik Honeysett, Executive Director of the Balboa Park Online Collaborative and former Director of Administration at the Getty Museum; Robert Latoś, CEO of Well of Art and 2023 Digital Innovation in Art Award winner; Codin Popescu, Co-founder and CEO at Artivive and 2023 Award winner; Anna Shvets, CEO of TAtchers' Art Management and Founder of the Art Ambassadors Association; and Paul Nicks, Vice President of Domain Investors at GoDaddy.

"We are incredibly proud to honor ArtCentrica for its commitment to bridging art and technology," said Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART Registry. "Their innovation not only enhances art education but also exemplifies how technology can open new avenues for creative engagement."

The award was presented during the GP Bullhound Allstars gala event hosted at London's impressive HERE at Outernet venue, which brought together Europe's technology and creative industries to celebrate innovation and achievement. ArtCentrica follows in the footsteps of previous winners like Artivive and Well of Art, both of whom have gone on to further innovation and success in their respective fields.

About Allstars 2024 / GP Bullhound

Allstars Awards 2024, presented by GP Bullhound, celebrates the successes and achievements within Europe's technology universe, recognizing those shaping the industry's future and creating the global winners of tomorrow.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object-be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART's revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at . Register .ART domains at or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

