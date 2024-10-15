Cosco Shipping To Announce Tariffs For Chancay Megaport This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru stands on the brink of a new era in maritime commerce. The Chancay Megaport, a groundbreaking infrastructure project, is set to commence operations next month.



This state-of-the-art facility, operated by China's Cosco Shipping, aims to transform Peru into a regional hub for international trade. The port's imminent launch has sparked anticipation in the business community.



Alberto Ego-Aguirre, president of the Maritime, Port, and Affairs Commission at the Lima Chamber of Commerce, shared exciting news. He revealed that Cosco plans to announce its service pricing this week.



This announcement will shed light on the port's competitiveness. Unlike the regulated tariffs at Callao Port, Chancay enjoys pricing flexibility as a private entity.



This advantage, coupled with direct routes to China, could significantly reduce shipping costs and transit times. The Chancay Megaport represents a substantial investment in Peru's future.







The first phase alone carries a price tag of $1.213 billion. The project's final cost is expected to exceed $3.6 billion. Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC ) emphasizes the port's strategic importance.

A Key Hub for Trade and Employment in Peru

It will serve as a redistribution hub for cargo from Chile, Ecuador, and Colombia. This role promises to boost regional trade and enhance Peru 's position in global commerce.



The port's advanced facilities will accommodate the world's largest vessels. Ships with a capacity of up to 18,000 TEUs will be able to dock at Chancay. This capability opens new possibilities for large-scale trade operations.



The Chancay Megaport project extends beyond maritime infrastructure. It also focuses on local employment opportunities. The Ministry of Labor recently inaugurated an employment center in Chancay.



This facility will connect job seekers with opportunities created by the port's construction and operation. Labor Minister Daniel Maurate highlighted the center's role.



It will identify the various job profiles needed for the megaproject. The center offers free services, including job placement, career guidance, and entrepreneurship support.



As Peru prepares for this new chapter in its economic development, the Chancay Megaport stands as a symbol of progress. It promises to streamline trade, create jobs, and position Peru as a key player in global commerce.

