PHCC Introduces Integrated Care For Older People At Leabaib Health Center

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) has launched the Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) services at Leabaib Health Center. This makes Leabaib the third health center to offer the pilot elderly care service, following its successful launch at Al Wajbah and Rawdat Al Khail Health Centers.

The pilot ICOPE operates as part of the ICOPE program, developed by the World Health Organization, with the aim to help healthcare systems better manage the health and well-being of older adults by addressing early declines in intrinsic capacity.

The program focuses on maintaining and improving functional ability, enabling older people to live independently for as long as possible. Through ICOPE, PHCC aims to enhance healthy aging by identifying risks early and offering timely interventions that prevent or slow down the progression of frailty and functional decline.



Qatar takes pride in being the first pilot site in the Middle East for ICOPE, which reflects our commitment to providing world-class healthcare. This new clinic is part of our efforts to integrate specialized services for older adults into primary care.

Patients and their families understand that the elderly face increasing risks of experiencing declines in their physical and mental capacities. To address this, PHCC has collaborated with Hamad Medical Corporation in this regard. The clinic targets elderly individuals aged 60 and above, and care will be provided through a person-centered, integrated approach coordinated by a multidisciplinary team. This approach ensures that older patients receive appropriate care at the right time.

The screening tool will assess visual impairment, hearing loss, cognitive decline and depressive symptoms, malnutrition, and mobility loss and falls. Initially, this pilot service will be available to registered patients at Leabaib Health Center, and patients will be identified and invited to benefit from it. Beneficiaries will be informed when the service begins accepting referrals from all health centers.

The clinic will operate every Monday from 8am to 1pm, and the goal is not only to treat medical issues but also to support the elderly in remaining active and engaged in their communities