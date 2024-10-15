There Is Not Serious Risk Now Of Nuclear Escalation By Russia - NATO Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite Moscow's nuclear threats against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, considers it irresponsible to engage in rhetoric while continuing to take nuclear deterrence measures.

This was stated by Patrick Turner, NATO's Senior Representative to Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform.

“There's been a lot of Russian nuclear saber rattling for quite a long time. First, to be very clear, NATO's current assessment is that there is not a serious risk now of some kind of nuclear escalation by Russia,” the said.

In addition, he said, the Alliance“keep under review the reality and Russia's nuclear doctrine,” and in terms of this reality, NATO sees no signs of preparations for“different Russian nuclear posture.”

The senior representative recalled that NATO exists for defense and deterrence and has“all the capabilities necessary to defend Allies from all threats.”

“This is an area where rhetoric is exceedingly unhelpful so we're not going to engage in it and we will continue being calm and measured and take the decisions we need to keep on supporting Ukraine,” Turner said.

He said that the organization of planned nuclear deterrence exercises was part of his responsibilities while working at NATO headquarters.

“We keep up a responsible regular cycle of exercises to ensure that we have an effective and capable NATO nuclear deterrent. In fact, on 14 October, NATO kicked off its routine annual nuclear exercise, called“Steadfast Noon,” with more than 60 aircraft taking part in training flights over western Europe. This exercise will run for two weeks. It will not feature any live weapons. As Secretary General Rutte said,“Steadfast Noon is an important test of the Alliance's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear message to any adversary that NATO will protect and defend all Allies,” Turner emphasized.

“Allies have consistently conveyed the message to Moscow that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.,” the senior NATO official emphasized.

As reported, on Monday, October 14, NATO's annual military exercise to protect member states called Steadfast Noon began, during which the military will practice the use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on the allies not to be afraid of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's nuclear saber-rattling , as the Alliance is strong and can respond to any threat.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 25, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence that he would clarify the definition of the conditions for Russia's use of nuclear weapons . In particular, it is a question of expanding the category of states and military alliances against which Russia exercises nuclear deterrence. The list of military threats that can be neutralized by nuclear weapons was also supplemented.

The EU has stated that Putin's new threats to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear countries will not change the position of the European community in continuing to support Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy believes that Putin is“blowing smoke in the eyes” when he threatens to use nuclear weapons.

During a meeting of the OSCE's Forum for Security Cooperation in Vienna last week, Daniel Wartko, the arms control advisor to the US delegation to the OSCE, reminded Russia that the use of nuclear weapons cannot be considered“tactical” either in nature or consequences, and that no nuclear weapons should be used.