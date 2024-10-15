In-Line Transit Time Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 949.1 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies in the in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter must strive for cost-effectiveness without compromising quality

Rockville, MD , Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In-Line Transit Time Ultrasonic Flow Meter is estimated to be US$ 515.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 6.30% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 949.1 million by 2034.



In-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters are gaining a lot of impetus in industrial and commercial settings as they provide accurate and non-intrusive flow measurement solutions. Industries and manufacturing units are increasingly preferring these flow meters due to their capability to offer precise and non-disruptive measurement solutions for fluid flow.

The significance of these flow meters is also touching the skies, especially in industries where precision, efficiency, and environmental considerations are of paramount importance. These manufacturing units use flow meters to optimize their fluid processes, ensuring precision and efficiency in every operation. This increased significance has pushed the demand for

in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters to unprecedented levels.

Businesses and manufacturing units also prefer these flow meters as they offer unrivaled precision, efficiency, and environmental compatibility. Businesses in pharmaceutical manufacturing, chemical processing, or other precision-critical industries rely on in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters to provide highly accurate measurements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



The global in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.30% for the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

The North American in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States holds a dominant share of 68.30% of the in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter market in the North American region.

China dominates the in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter market in the East Asian region, valued at US$ 100.5 million in 2024.

The in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2034.

Based on the technology, the multipath segment held a 68.80% market share in 2024. The gas flow measurement segment also leads the market with a 61.50% share in 2024, based on application.



“There is still little to no awareness regarding the benefits of in-line transit timer ultrasonic flow meters. Companies in the in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters market must conduct educational programs and training sessions for clients, distributors, and industry professionals to enhance understanding and awareness of in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters," opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the In-Line Transit Time Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market:

Key industry participants like Emerson Electric Co, KROHNE Group, Pietro Fiorentini S.p.A., SICK MAIHAK, Inc., Siemens AG, Gruppo Antonini S.p.A. (M&T), Endress+Hauser Management AG, Baker Hughes Company, Elster Instromet (Honeywell), Danfoss, Omega Engineering Inc., Transus Instruments, RMG Messtechnik GmbH. etc. are driving the in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter industry.

In-Line Transit Time Ultrasonic Flow Meter Industry News:



To go along with their full-sized clamp-on variant, AW Lake introduced the portable CUTT transit time ultrasonic flow meter in July 2022. Under difficult circumstances, the device enabled accurate, non-contact flow measurements. Because of its simplicity of deployment, end users were able to save time and money while still using it for precise chemical and water flow measurements that did not disrupt processes.



The FF1225 Series Ultrasonic Flare Gas Flow Meter, designed for accurate flare gas metering, was introduced by Lauris Technologies in June 2023. In contrast to subpar options selected for cost-cutting, this solution guarantees precise flow measurements and lowers maintenance expenses. It provides options including temperature and pressure transducers, local or distant mount transmitters, and a multi-path version that achieves less than 1% flow uncertainty.

August 21, 2023 saw the completion of Emerson's acquisition of FLEXIM, a Berlin-based manufacturer of ultrasonic flowmeters. Emerson's position as a top provider of flowmeters and automation solutions is strengthened by this final agreement, which is a component of their ongoing collaboration that began in 2016.



Competitive Landscape:

In-line transit time ultrasonic flow meter industry leaders prioritize comprehensive investment in research and development activities, aiming to innovate and enhance the technology, functionality, and features of in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters. The focus of these market giants extends beyond innovation, encompassing a commitment to the continuous improvement of measurement accuracy and reliability.

By placing a strong emphasis on these aspects, these companies navigate the dynamic market environment, ensuring that their in-line transit time ultrasonic flow meters meet and exceed industry standards.

Key Segments Covered in In-Line Transit Time Ultrasonic Flowmeter Industry Research:



By Technology:



Single/Dual Path

Multi Path

By Application:



Liquid Flow Measurement

Gas Flow Measurement

By End-User:



Oil & Gas



Power Generation



Chemicals Others (Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages)



