Indian FM To Participate In SCO Council Of Heads Of Gov't Meeting In Pakistan

NEW DEHI, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- India on Tuesday announced that its External Affairs S. Jaishankar will represent India in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Islamabad, set to be held Wednesday.

A statement from the Indian of External Affairs said that Jaishankar will represent India in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of to be held on 16 October in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Pakistan.

Jaishankar's visit assume importance as it is the first visit of an Indian official in almost a decade after bilateral ties strained.

The meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the organization, and India pledged to participate actively in strengthening the mechanisms and initiatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The relationship further deteriorated following the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution in 2019 by the right with government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading to expulsion of diplomats and suspension of trades.

According to reports, Jaishankar is expected to arrive in Islamabad later in the day and participate in a dinner party before joining the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting Wednesday. (end)

