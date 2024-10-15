Scottish Nationalist president Alex Salmond passes away abruptly

(MENAFN) Alex Salmond, the former First of Scotland and a prominent figure in the Scottish independence movement, has died at the age of 69. His passing has been reported by various British outlets and confirmed by officials, leaving a significant impact on the landscape in Scotland and beyond.



Salmond was known for orchestrating Scotland's historic independence in 2014 and for his subsequent break from the Scottish National Party (SNP) to establish his own pro-independence faction in 2021. His death occurred on Saturday following a speech he delivered in North Macedonia, according to Sky News. The circumstances surrounding his passing remain unclear; however, reports from the Sunday Times indicate that he collapsed during his address.



A lifelong advocate for Scottish independence, Salmond first led the SNP from 1990 to 2000 and then again from 2004 to 2014. He served as Scotland's First Minister from 2007 until 2014, during which he successfully negotiated with then-Prime Minister David Cameron for permission to hold the independence referendum. Despite his efforts, the 'Yes Scotland' campaign was ultimately defeated, garnering 44.7 percent of the vote against 55.3 percent for the opposition, a loss that prompted Salmond to resign from his position.



After a brief hiatus from frontline politics, Salmond returned in 2015, winning a seat in the House of Commons for the constituency of Gordon by defeating Liberal Democrat candidate Malcolm Bruce. He took on the role of the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman in Westminster, continuing to advocate for issues concerning the developing world while also criticizing what he termed Western "military adventurism."



Salmond's contributions to Scottish politics and his unwavering commitment to independence have left a lasting legacy. The news of his sudden death has prompted reactions from political figures across the spectrum, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar expressing that Salmond's passing is a "shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the United Kingdom, and beyond." As the political community reflects on his career and influence, Salmond's impact on Scotland's quest for independence and its political discourse will undoubtedly be remembered.

