Israeli government dramatically intensifies its restrictions on Palestinians residing within 1948 borders

(MENAFN) Since the beginning of the widespread Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population on October 7, 2023, the Israeli has dramatically intensified its restrictions on Palestinians residing within the 1948 borders. This campaign has involved a range of oppressive tactics, including the suppression of civil liberties, incitement, intimidation, prosecution, interrogation, arrests, and various forms of abuse.



In the prevailing atmosphere of animosity towards anything Palestinian, the Israeli authorities have classified the Palestinians in the 48 territories as an "eighth front" in their ongoing conflict. This classification adds to the previously identified fronts in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran.



In the weeks following the launch of its military actions, the Israeli government declared a state of public emergency. This declaration facilitated the introduction of multiple laws and amendments aimed at curtailing public demonstrations and instilling fear among Palestinians in the 48 territories. Significantly, the Public Prosecution has removed the prior requirement for obtaining approval from the Attorney General or his deputies before arresting individuals on charges of incitement.



Under the new emergency regulations, authorities are now empowered to impose severe measures on detainees. This includes extending detention periods indefinitely and denying them access to legal representation for up to 90 days. Furthermore, Israeli police have issued prohibitions against organizing demonstrations in Palestinian cities and towns within the 48 territories.



On October 25, 2023, the Knesset further solidified these restrictions by passing a temporary order in its first reading to amend the "Anti-Terrorism Law." This amendment specifically criminalizes the consumption of certain types of content, with penalties that could result in imprisonment.



These recent actions underscore a concerted effort by the Israeli government to assert control over the Palestinian population, creating an environment of fear and repression amid a highly charged situation. Such measures raise significant human rights concerns and pose serious questions regarding the ongoing quest for justice within Palestinian communities. The escalation of these restrictions reflects a broader strategy aimed at suppressing dissent and maintaining dominance over the Palestinian narrative.

