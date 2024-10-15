International Liberation Front Of French Colonies Issues Statement On Martinique And Kanaky
Date
10/15/2024 5:10:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The International Decolonisation Front has released a press
statement condemning France's handling of the unrest in Kanaky and
Martinique, calling for immediate action to address the colonial
issues that persist in both regions, Azernews
reports.
The statement criticises the French government for its
repressive response to legitimate demands for autonomy and
independence from the two territories. It highlights the economic
exploitation of Martinique and Kanaky, where the profits from local
commercial activities are said to benefit the settler
populations-Caldoches in the Pacific and Békés in the Caribbean-or
are redirected to France through taxation.
High living costs, poverty, and a lack of development are named
as the key drivers of social unrest in Martinique, which is further
aggravated by land dispossession, discriminatory justice systems,
youth exodus, and what the Front describes as colonial settlement
policies. The group strongly condemns the French state's response
to peaceful protests, calling it an "expression of colonial
repression" and a reflection of France's "democratic decay."
The Front calls for the immediate withdrawal of the CRS8, a
French security unit, and demands a democratic resolution to the
political, social, and economic issues facing both Kanaky and
Martinique. They urge France to implement a decolonial strategy
that will allow these territories to work towards
self-determination and economic independence.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108779291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.