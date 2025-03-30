Tebogo To Make 'Every Moment Count' As He Prepares For Doha Debut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Olympic 200m champion and World Athlete of the Year Letsile Tebogo of Botswana will race over 200m at the Jetour Doha Meeting at the Qatar Sports Club on May 16.

The 21-year-old, a world 100m silver and 200m bronze medallist in 2023, clocked an area record of 19.46 to take victory in Paris and in doing so made history by claiming his country's first Olympic gold medal in any sport. It was the fastest time in the world in 2024 and moved him to fifth on the world all-time list.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo wins the men's 400m event during the Maurie Plant Athletics Meet at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne yesterday. AFP

Demonstrating his incredible range, the two-time world U20 100m champion - who owns the fastest 300m time in history with 30.69 - finished sixth in the Olympic Games 100m in 9.86, also a national record, and won 4 x 400m relay silver.

His anchor leg split of 43.04 is one of the fastest ever recorded.

Having opened his season with a series of 400m races, Tebogo, who ran sub-20 seconds for 200m on nine occasions in 2024, will drop down to the 100m for the Diamond League meetings in Xiamen and Shanghai/ Keqiao before stepping back up to 200m in Doha.

“I'm excited to race in Doha, my first time competing there,” he said.

“I know the field will be very competitive and I'm looking forward to seeing how I perform. Last year was tough both emotionally and physically but I'm excited to compete and to see how the season develops. It's going to be a very long season, but I'm more experienced and mature and I'm ready to push my body to its limits and make every moment count.”

The Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League.

The series - which will pay out a record total of $9.24m in prize money - comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents, starting with Xiamen on 26 April and concluding with a single final across two days in Zurich (27-28 August).