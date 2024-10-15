Kuwait Deputy FM Affirms Efforts In Combating Radicalism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Anzi

KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign for Development and International Cooperation Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan affirmed Kuwait's effective efforts in combating "radicalism" and extremism.

This came in a statement by Al-Mashaan to KUNA on the sidelines of Kuwait's hosting of a for the East Africa Working Group (EAWG) of the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) on Tuesday, chaired by Kuwait and Kenya, which both joined in September 2023.

He stated that Kuwait has made proactive efforts coupled with bilateral cooperation with friendly countries to resolve the crisis of foreign terrorists and follow up on the items of this meeting later.

Kuwait's government is fully prepared to receive requests to cooperate with allies sponsoring counterterrorism operations, Al-Mashaan added, stressing its commitment to unifying all efforts to achieve the desired goals of the forum within realistic timeframes.

He explained that this one-day workshop focuses on disengagement, de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals associated with terrorist groups.

The workshop brought together members of the East African Community, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, representatives of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact, civil society organizations, other member states of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum and inspiring institutions. (end)

and









MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108779268