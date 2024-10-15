New Generals Appointed In Venezuelan Military Shake-Up
Date
10/15/2024 5:00:12 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela announced significant changes to the top brass of the National Bolivarian armed forces (FANB) on Monday. The reshuffling took place at the army Military Academy, marking a new chapter in the country's military structure.
Maduro reaffirmed General Vladimir Padrino López as Minister of Defense. This decision maintains continuity in a crucial position within the government. General Domingo Hernández Lárez also retained his role as head of the Strategic Operational Command (CEO).
The president introduced several new appointments to key military positions. Major General Johan Alexander Hernández Lárez now leads the Bolivarian Arm as its Commander General. This change brings fresh leadership to Venezuela's ground forces.
Admiral Ashraf Andel Hadi Suleimán Gutiérrez took command of the Bolivarian Navy. His appointment signals a shift in naval strategy and operations. Major General Lenín Lorenzo Ramírez Villasmil assumed control of the Bolivarian Military Aviation.
The Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) saw Major General Elío Estrada confirmed in his position as Commander. This decision ensures stability in the country's internal security forces. Major General Orlando Ramón Romero Bolívar became the new Commander of the Bolivarian Militia.
New Generals Appointed in Venezuelan Military Shake-up
Maduro appointed Major General Javier Marcano Tábata to lead two critical security entities. Tábata now oversees the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and the Presidential Honor Guard. These roles are vital for national security and presidential protection.
The president also named Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello to head the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN). This appointment underscores the importance of intelligence gathering in Venezuela's current political climate.
Maduro's reshuffle extended to the Integral Defense Strategic Regions (REDI) commanders. These regional military leaders play a crucial role in maintaining territorial control across Venezuela.
MENAFN15102024007421016031ID1108779226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.