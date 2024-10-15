UNRWA head: Israel’s disruption of infrastructure trigger Palestinians to leave, starve

(MENAFN) The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has condemned the Israeli authorities for their tactics in northern Gaza, which include waves of attacks, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the denial of essential assistance. He stated that civilians are left with no option but to either flee or face starvation, highlighting that such forced displacement violates international humanitarian law, which mandates the protection of civilians at all times.



Lazzarini emphasized that “too many red lines have been crossed” in Gaza and warned that actions that could constitute war crimes could still be averted, reiterating the urgent need for a cease-fire. He expressed grave concern over the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground operations, which have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, including children. He pointed out that the health system in Gaza is nearing collapse, with significant disruptions to communication and aid access.



Since September 30, UN agencies have been barred from providing assistance, including food, as the two crossing points into northern Gaza have been shut down. Lazzarini noted that basic services, including those provided by UNRWA, have either been severely interrupted or completely halted, leaving only two water wells operational in the region.



The situation has worsened dramatically over the past year, with more than 42,000 Palestinians reportedly killed and nearly the entire population of 2.3 million displaced, leading to famine-like conditions and the spread of disease. Despite mediation efforts by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, attempts to broker a cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have stalled, primarily due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to cease military operations. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza.

