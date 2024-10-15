UAE GROWTH MARKETING AGENCY EXPANDS REGIONAL FOOTPRINT ACROSS GCC AND LEVANT MARKETS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dubai-based growth marketing firm Acquisit embarks on next phase of growth with new office openings and leadership relocation to fast-track regional expansion

- Edouard DaouDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acquisit , a UAE-based growth marketing agency that helps companies achieve sustainable online growth, has announced its regional expansion into Saudi Arabia, fueled by a new office opening, recruitment efforts to scale up its non-UAE teams, and a relocation of one of its co-founders. These strategic moves aim to deepen the company's footprint across other Middle East markets, not only to better support clients with localized expertise, but to lower operational costs for an even more competitive service offering.Empowering the Digital Transformation in Saudi ArabiaMarking a major milestone for the firm, Acquisit's acceleration of growth in Saudi Arabia began with a decided move to relocate one of its two founders.Edouard Daou, the Co-founder formerly overseeing data and strategy, has moved to Riyadh to set up and lead a fully operational team focused on empowering Saudi-based businesses to compete more effectively on a global scale.In his new role as KSA Managing Partner, Daou will not only establish the Riyadh office as a hub for local expertise, but will also oversee what the firm considers essential knowledge transfer from its award-winning Dubai team, aiming to bridge the digital knowledge gap between the two markets."As Acquisit deepens its presence in Saudi Arabia, I have relocated to Riyadh full-time to be closer to our clients and accelerate our shared growth ambitions," said Daou. "We are committed to driving meaningful results for businesses in the Kingdom's rapidly evolving digital economy."Bold Moves Mean Deeper Inroads Into A Crucial GCC MarketServing clients of all sizes and verticals across the region, ranging from global industry leaders to early-stage startups, Acquisit has already secured region-wide multi-year deals from its fast-growing client base, including being named the GCC and Levant agency of record for L'Oreal Middle East. But its sights in the Kingdom are also set on supporting and scaling homegrown businesses, like Whites Pharmacy, a leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, Almanea , one of the biggest Saudi companies in home appliances and electronics, and almatar , the Riyadh-based equivalent of Booking."Working with Acquisit over the last two years has been instrumental in driving almatar's growth. Their data-driven approach to digital marketing, combined with a strong emphasis on measurement and tracking, has delivered tangible results,” says Faisal Alrajhi, President & Co-founder of almatar.“For businesses looking for profitable growth, partnering with a company like Acquisit, that leverages data and precise tracking to optimize performance, is essential to achieving sustained success in today's competitive Saudi landscape.”Acquisit first established a presence in Saudi with the opening of its Riyadh office in 2023. Now with a headcount of 4, the company plans to grow the team by several more heads by the start of 2025. Under Daou's leadership, the on-ground team will be instrumental in driving the company's vision forward in the market.“Saudi Arabia is at a pivotal moment in its transformation, and we are thrilled to partner with more and more local businesses on this exciting journey,” added Daou.On The Horizon: Levant PenetrationWith sights set on expanding further across the region, the company is on its way to opening a third office focused on Levant markets. While it's too soon for official announcements, the expansion will allow Acquisit to streamline back-office and analytical functions, while clients will benefit from reduced expenses, along with enhanced local service levels and operational efficiency.Continuing On The Fast TrackAs the 2023 Performance Marketing Agency of the Year, designated by Campaign Middle East, with an impressive client roster, Acquisit has been well-positioned for its next phase of regional growth. With these recent expansion moves, the company is further delivering on its brand promise of providing clients with deep expertise and support across MENA markets, ultimately helping them achieve meaningful, sustainable online growth in the Middle East.Operating since 2019 as an independent local agency, Acquisit offers a full spectrum of digital marketing services, covering everything a brand needs to conquer online growth. After nearly doubling its client roster in the past 18 months, the company is optimistic about further expanding its footprint.“The opening of our third office in Beirut and Edouard's relocation to KSA are significant milestones in our journey to become the go-to in data-driven growth marketing in the MENA region. These expansions will enable Acquisit to accelerate its impact on the region's most dynamic market, Saudi Arabia, while accessing one of the most highly qualified talent pools, in Lebanon,” said Co-founder and Managing Partner, Tim Desormeaux.“This growth strengthens our position as a regional reference for the international groups we already collaborate with, and enhances our ability to engage with regional businesses and fast-growing startups.”About AcquisitAcquisit is an award-winning independent growth marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses achieve meaningful, sustainable online growth. Founded in 2019, the agency offers a full spectrum of digital marketing services to make brands more discoverable, connect them with the right audiences, drive conversions, and continually optimize-from performance marketing to CRO, content strategy to CRM, and all things data science.With offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, Acquisit brings double-digit growth and a deep understanding of the MENA region to clients of all sizes and industries, ranging from global industry leaders to innovative, early-stage startups, spanning 40+ countries. Named the 2023 Performance Marketing Agency of the Year by Campaign Magazine, Acquisit is home to 50+ employees and headquartered in Dubai. Learn more at .

