Azerbaijan And Albania Discuss Expanded Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors

10/15/2024 3:10:32 AM

The expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania in economic, commercial, tourism, and other fields was discussed.

This topic was addressed during a meeting between the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and the Speaker of the Parliament of Albania, Elisa Spiropali, Azernews reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan and Albania are friendly partner countries, and the intention to enhance cooperation in various fields was expressed.

Satisfaction was also voiced regarding the joint activities and mutual support of our parliaments in several international parliamentary organizations. It was emphasized that expanding relations between parliamentary committees and friendship groups would contribute to further deepening the ties between our legislative bodies.

Additionally, information was provided about the Parliamentary Conference to be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in November this year as part of COP-29. The importance of joint action by legislative bodies in the fight against climate change on multilateral platforms was also noted.

