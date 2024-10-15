Azerbaijan And Albania Discuss Expanded Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors
Date
10/15/2024 3:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania in
economic, commercial, tourism, and other fields was discussed.
This topic was addressed during a meeting between the Speaker of
the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and the Speaker of
the Parliament of Albania, Elisa Spiropali,
Azernews reports citing the Press and Public
Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of
Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan and Albania are
friendly partner countries, and the intention to enhance
cooperation in various fields was expressed.
Satisfaction was also voiced regarding the joint activities and
mutual support of our parliaments in several international
parliamentary organizations. It was emphasized that expanding
relations between parliamentary committees and friendship groups
would contribute to further deepening the ties between our
legislative bodies.
Additionally, information was provided about the Parliamentary
Conference to be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in
November this year as part of COP-29. The importance of joint
action by legislative bodies in the fight against climate change on
multilateral platforms was also noted.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108778834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.