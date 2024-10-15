TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs globally, moves towards AI

(MENAFN) TikTok announced on Friday that it is cutting hundreds of jobs globally, with a significant number of these cuts occurring in Malaysia. The company is redirecting its resources towards automated solutions, such as artificial intelligence, to help moderate its content. However, TikTok did not provide specific details about the job reductions in each country, according to reports from Agence France-Presse.



A spokesperson for TikTok explained that this move is part of the platform’s efforts to enhance content supervision by increasing its reliance on "automated" moderation tools. The company expects fewer than 500 jobs in Malaysia to be impacted by these cuts.



In a memo dated November 2023, TikTok revealed that it has “thousands of employees” working across “six continents,” but did not offer further specifics on the number of employees in each region. The company also announced plans to invest $2 billion globally in 2024 to improve trust and safety, with 80 percent of rule-breaking content already being removed through automated systems.



These changes come as big tech companies face increasing regulation in Malaysia. The Malaysian government has introduced stricter laws, requiring social media platforms to obtain an operating license to help combat the rise in cybercrime.

