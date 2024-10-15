عربي


Over 800 People Applied To Mod Recruitment Centers Over Past Week

10/15/2024 1:08:02 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 20,954 Ukrainian citizens have applied to the Ukrainian army recruitment centers, including 804 over the past week.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukrain reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Of those who applied, 5,230 have already become candidates to join Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Most applications are for positions as drivers, staff personnel, and drone operators.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that recruitment centers provide opportunities to serve not only in the armed forces but also in other security agencies, including the National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and Security Service of Ukraine.

Read also: Training , E- IDs , and bonuses : new features coming to the Army + app

Currently, there are 42 recruitment centers across the country. They do not issue military summons, and all consultations are conducted confidentially.

As reported by Ukrinform, since October 1, citizens who wish to volunteer for service can now independently select a military unit or division without the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers involvement.

MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108778608


UkrinForm

