Two Russian Missile Carriers In Black Sea
Date
10/15/2024 1:08:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 6:00, October 15, Russia has three warships in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers capable of launching up to eight Kalibr missiles.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine posted this on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
"In the Black Sea, there are three enemy warships, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles," the report states.
There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
Read also: British Intelligence assesses Russian Navy exercise OKEAN
-2
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy warships, including two armed with Kalibr missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.
Earlier, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that the Russian fleet has essentially lost its ability to influence the Ukrainian theater of operations.
MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108778607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.