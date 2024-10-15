Two Russian Missile Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 6:00, October 15, Russia has three warships in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers capable of launching up to eight Kalibr missiles.

"In the Black Sea, there are three enemy warships, two of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles," the report states.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy warships, including two armed with Kalibr missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that the Russian fleet has essentially lost its ability to influence the Ukrainian theater of operations.