عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Inter-Departmental Athletic Meet Concludes At IUST

Inter-Departmental Athletic Meet Concludes At IUST


10/15/2024 12:06:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora -The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, Islamic University of Science and technology (IUST) organized a series of inter-departmental athletic trials in which students from different departments of the university participated. The trails were overseen by Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather and IUST Sports Committee.

Following the trials, different teams were constituted to represent the university in various athletic events. The initiative aims to foster a spirit of healthy competition and teamwork among students, while also identifying promising athletes to represent IUST in upcoming regional and national competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also IUST's Media Students Visit DDK Sgr; Meet DDG, Jt Dir and other Officials IUST Inter-Departmental Cricket Concludes At Uni Grounds

MENAFN15102024000215011059ID1108778516


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search