Inter-Departmental Athletic Meet Concludes At IUST
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora -The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, Islamic University of Science and technology (IUST) organized a series of inter-departmental athletic trials in which students from different departments of the university participated. The trails were overseen by Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather and IUST Sports Committee.
Following the trials, different teams were constituted to represent the university in various athletic events. The initiative aims to foster a spirit of healthy competition and teamwork among students, while also identifying promising athletes to represent IUST in upcoming regional and national competitions.
