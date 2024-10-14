Prime Office Markets In Santiago De Chile Show Robust Recovery

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The office in Santiago's Metropolitan Region has experienced a remarkable turnaround. A recent analysis by Colliers, a prominent consulting firm, reveals a strong recovery in key submarkets.



El Golf-El Bosque and Nueva Las Condes have emerged as frontrunners in this resurgence. These prime areas now boast vacancy rates below 10%.



Additionally, they have seen annual rent increases exceeding 6%. This upturn signals a renewed confidence in Santiago's commercial sector.



Colliers' report highlights several thriving submarkets. Nueva Las Condes leads with a low 5.4% vacancy rate. Huechuraba follows closely at 6.4%, while Nueva Apoquindo stands at 7.8%.



El Bosque-El Golf rounds out the top performers with an 8.6% vacancy rate. Cristóbal Laso, Colliers ' Office Area Manager, attributes this success to strategic advantages.



He points out that these submarkets are well-established and offer excellent amenities. Access to Metro Line 1 and proximity to financial and commercial hubs play crucial roles.







Moreover, these areas house the majority of Class A/A+ buildings. This high-quality office space has attracted significant demand, further driving the recovery.

Trends in Santiago's Office Market

The concentration of premium properties has become a key factor in their success. The overall office market in the Metropolitan Region shows positive trends.



The vacancy rate for premium offices has slightly decreased from 10.7% to 10.6% in the third quarter. This represents a 5% improvement compared to September 2023's 11.2% rate.



However, some markets still face challenges. Estoril/La Dehesa tops the list with a 20% vacancy rate. Providencia follows at 19%, while Vitacura and Santiago Centro show rates of 15% and 14%, respectively.



This recovery trend suggests a shifting landscape in Santiago's office market. Prime locations with superior amenities and connectivity are leading the way. As businesses adapt to new work paradigms, these areas may continue to thrive.

MENAFN14102024007421016031ID1108777770