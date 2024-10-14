Taliban Calls Pashtun Jirga In Pakistan An ISI Conspiracy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A spokesperson for the Taliban's of Propagation of Virtue called the Pashtun Jirga of Pakistan a“conspiracy” orchestrated by ISI contractors and agents.

Saif Khyber accused them of exploiting the Pashtun people's struggles.

Without naming individuals, Khyber claimed that these figures attend jirgas, gatherings, and protests to carry out their assigned missions.

He stated that these individuals receive luxuries, privileges, and false titles of heroism in exchange for advancing ISI's agenda.

Khyber added that misleading the public with baseless criticisms instead of taking practical action is a common tactic of ISI agents.

Khyber is the first Taliban official to level such accusations against the Pashtun Jirga in Pakistan. The organizers of the Jirga have yet to respond to these allegations.

The Taliban official's sharp remarks were made after participants of the Pashtun Jirga in Khyber voiced support for Afghan girls' education and the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The three-day Pashtun Jirga concluded on Sunday with a final statement, formally demanding that Pakistan's military and militias withdraw from the tribal Pashtun regions within two months.

The Pashtun Jirga's call for the military's withdrawal from tribal areas highlights ongoing concerns about these regions' autonomy and the influence of external powers. These developments reflect the broader struggle for representation and rights within the Pashtun community.

As tensions rise between the Taliban and Pashtun activists, it remains crucial to observe whether these demands will lead to constructive dialogue or further deepen divisions within the region.

