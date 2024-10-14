Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 164 Russian Drones Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, air defense units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces destroyed 164 Russian drones of various types.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past week, the air defense of the Ground Forces destroyed 164 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles,” the post reads.

According to Pavliuk, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 92 Shahed-131/136 drones, 14 Orlan 10/30 drones, 27 Zala drones, 15 Supercam drones, 11 Lancet drones, 2 Privet-82 drones, two Molniya drones and one unidentified drone.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 14, for the first time in 48 days, Russian forces did not launch any Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine. Their strategic aviation did not engage in any operations.