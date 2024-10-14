India Expels Six Canadian Diplomats After Withdrawing Diplomats From Canada

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- India on Monday decided to expel six Canadian diplomats after announcing withdrawal of its High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats.

A statement from the of External Affairs said that it asked Acting High Commissioner of Canada Stewart Ross Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert and First Secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, lan Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka, Paula Orjuela to leave the country.

The statement added that the diplomats were asked to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on October 19, 2024.

The move came hours after Canadian Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi was summoned and informed New Delhi's decision to withdraw High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats after they were announced to be 'persons of interest' in a matter related to an investigation in Canada.

India Canada relations have deteriorated due to the alleged support to the Sikh separatist movement that calls for the establishment of a separate state for the Sikhs in Punjab.

Both the countries have exchanged allegations of interference in the internal affairs and carrying out activities detrimental to the interest of the other. (end)

