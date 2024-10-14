Cognite Launches The Cognite Atlas AITM LLM & SLM Benchmark Report For Industrial Agents

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cognite , the global leader in AI for industry, today announced the launch of the Cognite Atlas AITM LLM & SLM Benchmark Report for Industrial Agents. The first-of-its-kind report addresses the shortcomings of general benchmark datasets by tailoring large language model (LLM) and small language model (SLM) evaluations to focus on specialized industrial tasks, ensuring the reliability, accuracy, and effectiveness of industrial AI solutions.

"General LLM and SLM benchmark reports fail to capture the complexities of industrial environments and don't align with the specialized needs of industrial operations, where precision, safety, and domain expertise are critical," said Knut Vidvei, Head of Product Management at Cognite, speaking from the stage at IMPACT 2024 . "With the Cognite Atlas AITM LLM & SLM Benchmark Report for Industrial Agents, we've tailored an evaluation framework to real-world industrial tasks, ensuring AI Agents are reliable and effective, driving the advancement of industrial AI."

Cognite Atlas AITM is an industrial agent workbench that extends Cognite Data Fusion ® , the leading industrial Data and AI platform. With unmatched data management and comprehensive AI capabilities, Cognite earned Frost & Sullivan's Global Company of the Year Award in the digital industrial platforms market and Frost RadarTM: Digital Industrial Platforms market powerhouse status, solidifying the company as an authority on Data and AI for industry.

The Cognite Atlas AITM Benchmark Report for Industrial Agents will initially focus on natural language search as a key data retrieval tool for industrial AI agents. The test set includes a wide range of data models designed for sectors like Oil & Gas and Manufacturing, with real-life question-answer pairs to evaluate performance across different scenarios. Answers are assessed using a wide range of evaluation metrics. These benchmark datasets enable systematic evaluation of the system's performance in answering complex questions, like tracking open safety-critical work orders in a facility.

Future versions of the report will evaluate additional AI tools, such as those for summarizing, analyzing, and reasoning with industrial data, to assess the full performance of industrial AI agents.

The first Cognite Atlas AITM LLM & SLM Benchmark Report for Industrial Agents will be available to download for free on October 28, 2024. The report will then be regularly published to enable digital transformation leaders to use Gen AI to carry out more complex operations with greater accuracy.

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

