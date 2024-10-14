Algeria Among Top Importers Of Brazilian Beef

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria has made its way into the list of the top 20 importers of Brazilian beef this year, according to information released on Monday (14) by beef group Abrafrigo. Brazil increased its overall beef export volume by 33.7% from January to September compared to the same period last year, achieving a 21% increase in revenue from these sales.

The rise in purchases from several countries, including Arab nations Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, has contributed to the performance of Brazilian exports. Algeria has made a significant leap from virtually zero imports last year to being among the top importers this year. The North African country imported 34,200 tonnes of beef in the first nine months of this year.

The UAE ranked third among buyers, importing 120,700 tonnes from January to September this year, compared to 40,000 tons during the same months in 2023. This represents a growth of 162%. The revenue Brazil grossed from imports by the Gulf Arab nation also surged, by 168.3%, rising from USD 204.1 million to USD 547.8 million in the same comparison.

Among other major buyers, China ranked first, increasing its purchases and accounting for 39.7% of total Brazilian beef exports. The United States emerged as the second-largest buyer, also showing an increase in imports, while Chile took the fourth spot, with growth only in volume. Abrafrigo highlighted the strong performance of Mexico and Turkey as destinations for Brazilian beef this year.

Brazil's overall exports added up to 2.3 million tonnes of fresh and processed beef from January to September, grossing revenues of USD 9.39 billion. In September alone, there was a record in exports, with 319,000 tonnes shipped, representing a 30% increase and grossing a revenue of USD 1.287 billion, up 28% compared to the same month last year.

