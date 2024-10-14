India's Wholesale Price Inflation Surges To 1.84% In September

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 14 (KNN) India's wholesale price inflation rose to 1.84 percent in September, driven primarily by a surge in food prices, according to data released on Monday.

This marks a significant increase from the 1.31 percent recorded in August and contrasts sharply with the negative inflation rate of -0.07 percent observed in September of the previous year.

The data reveals a substantial spike in food inflation, which jumped to 11.53 percent last month from 3.11 percent in August. Vegetables were the main contributor to this increase, with inflation in this category soaring to 48.73 percent, a dramatic shift from the -10.01 percent deflation recorded in August.

Notably, potato and onion prices continued to exert upward pressure, with inflation rates of 78.13 percent and 78.82 percent, respectively.

While food prices surged, the fuel and power category experienced deflation, registering at -4.05 percent in September, a deeper decline compared to the -0.67 percent observed in August.

The commerce and industry ministry attributed the positive inflation rate in September to price increases across various sectors, including food articles, food products, other manufacturing, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, and machinery and equipment.

The wholesale price index (WPI) data comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains its benchmark interest rate, or repo rate, at 6.5 percent.

The central bank's decision, made during its recent monetary policy review, primarily considers retail inflation, which is set to be released later in the day.

As policymakers and economists analyse these figures, the impact of rising wholesale prices on consumer inflation and potential policy responses will be closely monitored in the coming months.

(KNN Bureau)