With Talent Agent Zoey Allen tentatively scheduled to serve as Grand Judge, this Monday's Indigenous Fest Multi Cultural Short Films, InlandEmpireFilmFestival Regional Shorts and the BlackMovieFest presenting of Iran's HaplessRevenge will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Holiday 2024. Plus the FilmSubmitSuccess will be delivered, while the busy Holiday closes with the 2nd annual 100FilmsRetreat Year Awards.

During the 10th annual Indigenous Film Retreats in the Residence Inn by Marriott 9299 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730 United States, each production's appearance is followed by high level discussions that explore increased marketing ideas / suggestions. Shorts will be presented in the below Holiday schedule of independent film screenings:

8:00am Indigenous Film Fest Breakfast's Worldwide release of the first ever Creators Alliance Trailer from its brand new 48 Hour Film Project“romantic intrigue“ production Happier Now, The Summer Of Love“lyrical” short by director Fraser Kershaw and the 2023 Rancho Cucamonga 48 On the Rocks“dysfunctional” mixed couple horror short;

11:00am Inland Empire Film Festival Luncheon's 2022 Rancho Cucamonga 48 SweetestVacation 217+ awarded”Serlingesque” mini short film which quickly leads viewers on a“suspenseful” dark comedy fantasy romp plus the World Premiere of the experimental long film Alien Messengers by director Gaurav Rajen;

6:00pm Black Movie Fest 64+ time awarded HaplessRevenge“history making” dramatic instructional video double screening will be followed by a Juneteenth Holiday Discussion;

8:00pm 100 Films Retreat Year Awards quarterly winners ~ Never Alone, Blue Dance, Life After Oblivion & Soul vying for the 2024 GRAND PRIZE; Erased Trailer, Black Women and WWII: The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, Beauty and the biker & Nikolai Nikolayev 1973 vying for 2024's BEST FILM COMMERCIAL; Beneath Her Sorrows, I'm So Glad, ReMember & Catch It Up vying for the year's TOP MOVIE POSTER.

FREE admission to all film screenings (including some with breakfast and/or lunch) AllEvents/PhilE Tickets are available online at .

View the Indigenous Film Retreats 2024 promotional video at

Additionally being presented at 3:00pm will be the Film Submit Success Workshop, which shows anyone how to affordably gain film awards and Official Selections without enduring massive rejection. $20.00 registration is available at .

Newly represented by Zoey Allen at SVEA Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, Indigenous Film Retreat s and 100 Films Retreat Curator plus FilmSubmitSuccess .com Workshop Leader Phillip E. Walker-MFA is the October 15-17, 2024 American Film Convention's Volunteer Underserved Populations Coordinator.

Finally, register your under 15 minutes in length video or film to screen and compete during the December 7, 2024 100 Films Retreat # 7 filmmaker gathering at .

Detailed additional information is available online at Entertainer.

Media Contact:

Phillip Eugene Walker

Walker Entertainer Academy

1-213-900-4875 voice mail

[email protected]

9668 Milliken Avenue Suite 204-242 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 USA





