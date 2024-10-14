Arbor Day Foundation Awards $8 Million In Forestry Grants To Tribes, Tribal Organizations

The grants awarded will be used to trees and grow green spaces on or near Indigenous lands. Proposed projects range in focus from food sovereignty to workforce development. A full list of the Tribal subawardees is below.

“This is a unique opportunity to use trees to create lasting, positive change in areas that have long been deprived of green resources,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.“We know our subawardees understand the needs of their community better than we ever could. So, we'll be walking alongside them in this journey, using federal funds to empower them and their vision for their land.”

The USDA Forest Service awarded the Arbor Day Foundation a $50 million Inflation Reduction Act grant in 2023. The nonprofit has already subawarded $31.7 million of the funding to municipalities and community-based organizations across the country.

Today's announcement coincides with the observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day. The holiday honors the history of Indigenous Peoples in America and celebrates their diverse cultures.