In a collective show of solidarity, over 500 individuals- administrators, faculty, staff of Thumbay Healthcare, Emirates school establishment (Ajman), Esaad Card Center and students from Gulf Medical University- joined forces to form a human pink ribbon at the university's garden in Al Jurf, Ajman, marking the opening of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This impactful event aimed to raise awareness and emphasize the critical importance of early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

Following the formation of the pink ribbon, participants gathered at Thumbay Healthcare to unveil a special initiative in support of breast cancer awareness. For just AED 299, Thumbay Healthcare is offering a comprehensive health package that includes a consultation with a qualified healthcare professional, a mammogram screening, and additional benefits for Esaad Card holders. This package is designed to encourage regular screenings and make vital healthcare services more accessible to the community.



Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers globally, and the UAE is no exception. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, breast cancer accounts for 21 percent of all diagnosed cancers in the region. "Its crucial for women to be reminded annually of the importance of regular check-ups to prevent further complications," said Dr. Manvir Singh, CEO of Thumbay Healthcare. "The Pink Human Ribbon has the potential to raise awareness, particularly among the younger generation, about the importance of taking care of their health and staying informed about evolving treatment options."



Since its inauguration, the Thumbay Advanced Cancer Center has established itself as a vital resource for cancer care in the UAE. Located within Thumbay University Hospital in Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman, this facility is part of Thumbay Healthcare, the largest private academic healthcare network in the country. Equipped with advanced technology, the center provides a range of specialized services, including private chemotherapy suites, dedicated specialty clinics, and a breast cancer unit. Each feature has been designed with patient comfort and care in mind, ensuring high-quality treatment for individuals facing cancer.



"Breast cancer is among the few cancers that can be identified early without invasive methods, and when detected early, patients have a 98 percent likelihood of recovery," stated Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare. He concluded, "We aspire for this initiative, through unconventional platforms, to connect with the UAE community and motivate other groups to initiate discussions about breast cancer within their own networks."