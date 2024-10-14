Stellantis Brings Winning Global Portfolio To Paris Motor Show 2024 With Full Menu Of Stylish, High-Tech Electrified Vehicle Debuts



Citroën, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo showcase new BEVs with customer-focused performance and range

Leapmotor debuts B10, its first global compact SUV, as part of its new B series in the brand's expanding lineup Stellantis brands at Paris Motor Show bring to life the Company's unwavering commitment to clean, safe and affordable mobility for all customers

PARIS, October 14, 2024 – An electric energy is flowing through the Citroën, Peugeot and Alfa Romeo stands at the Paris Motor Show 2024 (Mondial de l'Auto ), as the Stellantis brands present new and upgraded electrified vehicles in their lineups to give customers a wide range of options for clean, safe and affordable mobility.

Complementing that trio of iconic brands is the Paris Motor Show debut of Leapmotor International, the groundbreaking Stellantis-led joint venture dedicated to bringing Chinese automaker Leapmotor's affordable, high-tech focused vehicles to global markets outside Greater China. The Paris show is the stage for the global first look at the B10 compact SUV, the newest addition to the growing lineup of Leapmotor vehicles.

“In spite of the headwinds around the world, consumers continue to select brands with environmentally friendly vehicles that deliver performance, style and stellar driving experiences,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.“We embrace the challenges ahead of us and recognize the deep responsibility we have to our customers around the world, to France and to providing clean, safe and affordable mobility.”

Stellantis currently manufactures 12 battery electric vehicles in five assembly plants across France, supported by seven components plants.

Product announcements at this year's show include:



The world premiere of the Peugeot E-408, expanding the brand's lineup of BEVs to 12 vehicles. Attendees can also see the long-range versions of the Peugeot E-3008 (700 km) and Peugeot E-5008 (668 km) SUVs, which are now available for order.

Citroën begins a new era with four new unveils. The debut of the Citroën C4 and C4 X vehicles – both available in all-electric – along with a stunning concept announcing the all-new C5 Aircross, mark the next step in the makeover of the brand's vehicle lineup. The brand also celebrates four years of the Ami micromobility vehicle showing the all-new Ami, an adventurer Buggy Vision and a spectacular tower display.

Alfa Romeo stages the world debut of the compact sport 136-hp Junior Ibrida, that, together with the Elettrica, available in two power variants 156hp and VELOCE at 280hp, completes the widest commercial offer that meets the needs of every customer. The debut is a highlight among the display of Alfa Romeo's entire vehicle lineup that includes the premiere of the 2025 Tonale. In addition to the world debut of the B10 SUV, Leapmotor's display includes the T03, a compact A-segment urban EV with B-segment interior space, the C10, an electric D-SUV designed for modern, tech-savvy consumers – both available for ordering from select Stellantis dealers in Europe – and the C16 SUV, which features an 800-volt architecture and fast recharging capabilities.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares will also discuss meeting the challenges of delivering clean, safe and affordable mobility in a speech at the Paris Automotive Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The event will be livestreamed on the PFA's YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Delivering on Dare Forward 2030

The electrified lineups of Stellantis brands displayed at the Paris Motor Show support the ambitions of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, including:



Becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030 compared with 2021 metrics.

Setting the course for 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by the end of this decade. Planning to offer more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.



