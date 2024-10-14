Giriraj Singh Attempting To Divide Society: Ex-Bihar Education Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) Former Bihar Education Chandrashekhar Prasad criticised Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday over his announcement of the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra and accused him of attempting to divide society.

Talking to the in Nalanda, Prasad drew parallels to Lal Krishna Advani's controversial Rath Yatra, which he claimed also sought to create societal division, questioning its ultimate impact.

“Political figures like Giriraj Singh, along with the BJP and RSS, are working to fracture societal harmony,” Prasad said.

Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra is set to begin on October 18 in Bhagalpur and will cover five districts, including four in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region - Katihar, Purnea, Araria, and Kishanganj.

Singh has framed the Yatra as an effort to unite Hindus in the wake of incidents in Bangladesh, which he cited as motivating the initiative.

Union Minister's yatra is being viewed as potentially inflaming religious divisions, particularly in sensitive areas like Seemanchal.

Chandrashekhar Prasad attended the one-day RJD's Panchayati Raj cell event in Nalanda district on Monday, where he delivered a strong speech on social justice.

During his address, Prasad referred to the long-standing mistreatment of figures like Eklavya, Mahatma Phule, Periyar, and Savitribai Phule, drawing a parallel between their struggles and the ongoing legal battles faced by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“The forces that wronged these historical figures are also responsible for filing false cases against Lalu Prasad Yadav, a warrior of social justice in the country,” Prasad said.

He also praised Tejashwi Yadav, describing him as the biggest advocate for the unemployed youth and dismissed the allegations against him as baseless and negative.

“I am the warrior of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav who were wrongly framed in criminal cases. As I am fighting as a soldier of Lalu Prasad Yadav, they have put a bounty of Rs 10 crore on my tongue. I am ready to fight against these forces,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Prasad had made several controversial remarks regarding the Ramcharitmanas, a topic that has kept him in the public eye since January 2023.

He sparked controversy by stating that the Ramcharitmanas, along with texts like Manu Smriti and Bunch of Thoughts, fostered societal hatred.

Prasad has stood by his statements, reiterating them multiple times, reinforcing his stance on religious and social texts that he believes propagate division.