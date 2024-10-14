Savan Awarded New Five-Year Contract With DOJ For Records Information Management Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Va., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan is excited to announce the award of a new contract with the Department of Justice's Office of Records Management Policy, FOIA, and e-Discovery (ORMP) to provide Records Information Management (RIM) support services under the RIM Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). Over the next five years, Savan will provide key services, such as Microsoft 365 configuration support, training, and records retention schedule development.

ORMP, part of the Justice Management Division, plays a critical role in the fair and impartial administration of justice through records and information management that preserves essential evidence across the DOJ's functions, policies, and actions.

"We are honored to continue supporting ORMP in its mission to modernize its records information management program," said Will Carter, Program Director at Savan. "This contract underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, compliant, and tailored RIM solutions that enhance DOJ's ability to manage its information efficiently and effectively."

With this award, Savan is poised to strengthen the DOJ's information governance framework through comprehensive records management, e-Discovery, FOIA compliance, and other critical services, further enhancing transparency and operational efficiency across the Department.

About Savan

Savan is a premier data and information management-focused firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical data challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

