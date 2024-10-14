Planprophet Announced As NPSOA's 2025 Crown Jewel Sponsor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PlanProphet named the 2025 Crown Jewel Sponsor of NPSOA

PlanProphet is named the 2025 Crown Jewel Sponsor of NPSOA, supporting print business owners with cutting-edge and growth solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Print and Sign Owners Association (NPSOA) is thrilled to announce PlanProphet as the 2025 Crown Jewel Sponsor, the highest and most prestigious level of sponsorship within the organization. This exciting partnership underscores PlanProphet's unwavering commitment to driving the print forward and supporting the vibrant ecosystem of business owners who are at the heart of this evolving field.Founded in 2012, the NPSOA has dedicated itself to empowering print professionals by offering education, promoting industry growth, and enhancing profitability and operational efficiency. Serving a wide range of print professionals-including commercial printers, copy centers, sign makers, and large-format printers-NPSOA is a vital force in helping members succeed in an industry that is constantly evolving.With PlanProphet as the Crown Jewel Sponsor, NPSOA will now be able to extend even greater support to its members. This partnership is set to supercharge the association's mission of providing top-notch resources, insights, and opportunities for print business owners to excel and overcome challenges."We are beyond excited to have PlanProphet as our 2025 Crown Jewel Sponsor," said Nathaniel Grant, Chairman of NPSOA. "Their cutting-edge solutions and support are exactly what our industry needs to push the boundaries of success. With PlanProphet on our side, we're gearing up to provide unparalleled resources to help our members thrive in this competitive market."PlanProphet, a leader in CRM and sales automation tailored for the print industry, helps businesses stay connected, streamline operations, and grow their sales. Its innovative platform integrates with estimating systems in real-time, automating critical tasks such as customer management, sales pipelines, quote follow-ups, and billing. This level of automation empowers print business owners to focus on scaling their companies rather than getting bogged down by operational tasks.Loredana Di Stefano, VP of Sales and Marketing at PlanProphet, shared her enthusiasm for this milestone: "We've seen firsthand the transformative impact that NPSOA has had on its members and the industry as a whole. Becoming the Crown Jewel Sponsor is not just an honor but a responsibility we're proud to carry. Our shared vision is to help print professionals innovate and thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing landscape. Together with NPSOA, we are ready to take on 2025 with bold ambitions and big results."This partnership is poised to bring exciting new opportunities for NPSOA members, providing them with the tools and strategies needed to succeed in today's competitive market.For more information on how PlanProphet is revolutionizing the print industry, visit . To learn more about the NPSOA, visit .

