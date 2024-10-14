ANAMA's Weekly Report: 1,198 Hectares Cleared Of Mines In Liberated Territories
10/14/2024 10:08:42 AM
Akbar Novruz
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has
released its latest report on humanitarian demining operations
conducted in the liberated territories from October 7 to October
13, 2024, Azernews informs.
During the operations, 64 anti-tank mines, 141 anti-personnel
mines, and 625 unexploded ordnances were discovered and
neutralized. In total, 1,198.7 hectares of land were cleared of
mines.
ANAMA's operations, alongside the Ministry of Defense, the
Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service
(SBS), and four private companies, covered areas such as Tartar,
Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand,
Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.
