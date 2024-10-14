عربي


ANAMA's Weekly Report: 1,198 Hectares Cleared Of Mines In Liberated Territories

10/14/2024 10:08:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest report on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the liberated territories from October 7 to October 13, 2024, Azernews informs.

During the operations, 64 anti-tank mines, 141 anti-personnel mines, and 625 unexploded ordnances were discovered and neutralized. In total, 1,198.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

ANAMA's operations, alongside the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies, covered areas such as Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108776710


AzerNews

