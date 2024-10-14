Marilyn By Anna-Reetta Vaananen Wins Bronze In A' Jewelry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Finnish designer Anna-Reetta Vaananen's Marilyn jewelry set recognized for its exceptional design and craftsmanship by the prestigious A' Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of jewelry design, has announced Anna-Reetta Vaananen 's Marilyn jewelry set as the Bronze winner in the Jewelry Design category. This highly prestigious accolade celebrates the exceptional design and craftsmanship of the Marilyn set, which showcases Vaananen's talent and dedication to her craft.The Marilyn jewelry set's recognition by the A' Jewelry Design Award highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design's focus on using recycled silver and combining traditional goldsmithing techniques with modern technology aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and ethically sourced jewelry. Moreover, the set's versatility and wearability make it an attractive choice for consumers seeking both style and functionality.What sets the Marilyn jewelry set apart is its ability to capture the essence of its namesake icon, Marilyn Monroe, through fluid lines and a sense of movement. The matt surface of the recycled 925 silver pieces creates a unique aesthetic that is both timeless and contemporary. The set, which includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings, is designed to make the wearer feel confident and beautiful, embodying the spirit of Marilyn herself.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Anna-Reetta Vaananen's skill and vision as a designer. This recognition is likely to inspire her future work and potentially influence trends within the jewelry industry. As Vaananen continues to create nature-inspired pieces that combine classic lines with innovative techniques, her brand, Anna's Darling, is poised to make a lasting impact on the field of jewelry design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Anna-Reetta VaananenAnna-Reetta Vaananen is a Finnish designer who creates nature and story-inspired jewelry in the countryside. Her brand, Anna's Darling, reflects her mission to create meaningful, long-lasting pieces that combine classic lines with precious metals and innovative design. Vaananen's unique style and location set her apart in the industry, as she draws inspiration from the clean waters, forests, and fields surrounding her dairy farm in Upper-Savo, Finland.About Anna's Darling KyAnna's Darling is a Finnish-based jewelry brand from the countryside. All jewelry pieces are made from recycled metals by combining the latest technologies with traditional goldsmithing techniques. The brand is committed to creating sustainable and ethically sourced jewelry that reflects the natural beauty of its surroundings.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The award acknowledges the potential of these designs to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By celebrating these remarkable achievements on a global stage, the award inspires a cycle of advancement and drives appreciation for the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

