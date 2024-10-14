Colombia’S Constitutional Court Upholds Tax Hike On Energy Mining Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Constitutional Court has affirmed the corporate income tax surcharge for the country's sector. The surcharge, part of the 2022 tax reform, will apply to oil, gas, and extraction.



The Court's decision sets the stage for adjusted income tax surcharges based on international prices. The ruling establishes thresholds for both coal and oil.



These thresholds will be determined by the distribution of international prices in real terms, adjusted for U.S. inflation. For oil companies, the will calculate the average price over the past 10 years to set the additional tax rate.



Oil companies will not face a surcharge if crude prices fall 30% below the 10-year average. A 5% surcharge applies when prices are between 30% and 45% of the average.



This results in a 40% income tax rate. Coal companies follow a similar formula with different thresholds. The Court clarified that the law will not apply retroactively.







The surcharge only affects fiscal periods after the law's enactment. José Fernando Cuartas, President of the Constitutional Court , explained the decision's basis on legislative procedure and fundamental tax principles.

Colombia's Energy Tax Shift

President Gustavo Petro welcomed the Court's decision. He stated that the final resources from oil and coal should fund decarbonization efforts and societal changes.



Petro suggested that Congress could use fossil fuel revenues to lower taxes for all Colombian companies. The tax increase has sparked debate among business leaders and industry experts.



They argue that it may reduce Colombia 's ability to attract foreign investment. Despite these concerns, the government sees the surcharge as a necessary step towards a more sustainable economic model.



This ruling marks a significant shift in Colombia's approach to taxing its energy sector. It balances the need for revenue with the country's environmental goals. The decision's long-term impact on Colombia's economy and energy industry remains to be seen.

