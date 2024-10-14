U.S.-Mexico Security Cooperation: Billions Spent, Results Questioned

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The effectiveness of security agreements between the United States and Mexico has come under scrutiny. A report from the US Congressional Research Service highlights growing concerns among lawmakers.



They are increasingly focused on the impact of US aid to Mexico for security cooperation. The study, authored by Latin American affairs specialist Clare Ribando Seelke, reveals some troubling trends.



Drug overdose deaths in the United States have skyrocketed from 27,700 in 2007 to 107,450 in 2023. Fentanyl was linked to 69.4% of these deaths.



Meanwhile, crime in Mexico has led to a tripling of the homicide rate between 2007 and 2023. These statistics paint a grim picture of the current situation.



The US Congress allocated over R$19.6 billion ($3.5 billion) from fiscal year 2008 to 2021 for security cooperation with Mexico.







Despite this substantial investment, violence and drug-related deaths have not decreased. This lack of progress has raised questions about the effectiveness of the funding.

US-Mexico Security Cooperation

Cooperation between the two countries faced challenges from 2018 to 2021. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the Merida Initiative, leading to reduced federal security cooperation with the US.



Migration measures remained a priority during the Trump administration. In 2020, relations further deteriorated after the US arrested former Mexican Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos on drug trafficking charges.



Mexico responded by enacting a law requiring foreign law enforcement to share information with Mexican federal authorities. This move effectively halted most Merida Initiative programs.



The Biden administration attempted to rebuild security relations through the Bicentennial Framework agreement in 2021. However, tensions resurfaced in July 2024 when the US detained Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.



This incident has strained the relationship once again. Human rights groups argue that the current US-Mexico agreement has failed to address impunity for serious human rights abuses committed by Mexican security forces.



In short, this criticism adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing security cooperation efforts between the two nations.

