Mexico’S Public Debt Burden Reaches New Heights: A Record-Breaking Financial Cost

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's public debt has reached an unprecedented cost in recent months. From January to August 2024, the spent 722,746 million pesos (approximately $129 billion) on debt servicing.



This amount translates to a monthly average of 90,340 million pesos ($16 billion). The financial cost of Mexico's public debt has grown by 4.0% compared to the same period last year.



This increase occurred despite the government allocating fewer resources than initially planned. The of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP ) reported spending 46,067 million pesos ($8 million) less than budgeted for this purpose.



Several factors have contributed to this surge in debt servicing costs. The global economic landscape has seen restrictive financial conditions impacting Mexico's debt management.



Domestic currency debt payments rose by 9.3% in real terms, while foreign currency debt payments decreased by 9%.







The Mexican government must pay interest, commissions, and other expenses related to public debt. These payments also include financial restructuring and support for bank savers and debtors.

Impact on Public Finances

The rising cost of debt servicing places significant pressure on Mexico's public finances. It consumes an increasing portion of the national budget, limiting fiscal space for other priorities.



High inflation rates in recent years have led central banks worldwide, including Mexico's Banco de México, to raise interest rates.



For 2025, the government expects the financial cost of debt to reach 1 trillion 230,256 million pesos ($220 billion). This projection represents a 6.3% decrease from the approved amount for 2024, anticipating lower interest rates.



Despite this expected reduction, debt servicing will still consume a larger portion of public spending. It is projected to represent 14.2% of the approved budget for 2025, up from 14% in 2024.



The Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP) emphasizes the need for measures to stabilize public finances and ensure sustainable economic growth.



While lower interest rates may reduce debt servicing costs, this alone will not be sufficient to lower the deficit from 5.9% to 3.0% of GDP.



Starting in 2024, any savings generated from debt servicing costs can be allocated to the Budget Revenue Stabilization Fund (FEIP).



This fund serves as a financial cushion for the government during unforeseen events affecting public revenues. As of June 2024, the FEIP had 49,304 million pesos ($8.8 billion).



While this represents a 23% increase from the previous year, it remains 87% lower than the resources reported in the first half of 2019.



The government's ability to manage its debt burden effectively will play a crucial role in Mexico's economic stability and growth in the coming years.

