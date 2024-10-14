Future Electronics Concludes Its Annual AEU 2024 By Donating To Youth In STEM Organization FIRST®

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) October 14, 2024 – Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, marked its Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2024 event by making a generous donation to FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).



FIRST is a global nonprofit that provides hands-on robotics and mentorship programs for students ages 4-18, cultivating essential skills in science, engineering, and through collaboration and problem-solving. With programs like the FIRST Robotics Competition and FIRST LEGO® League, the organization equips youth worldwide with tools to become future leaders.



Future Electronics' charitable donation reflects FIRST's commitment to fostering STEM learning at an early age and inspiring the next generation of innovators.



Dean Kamen, inventor and entrepreneur, founded FIRST to inspire young people to explore STEM fields and build self-confidence, teamwork, and leadership. Today, the organization operates in over 110 countries, engaging thousands of young minds in transformative STEM experiences.



As a company that values innovation and education, Future Electronics is proud to support FIRST and their mission to empower young technology enthusiasts globally. In lieu of gifts to the suppliers, this donation by Future Electronics will fund critical programs that continue to expand STEM access and opportunities worldwide.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###



Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :-...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics