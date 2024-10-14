HMC Unveils Cutting-Edge Anti-Gravity Treadmill For Male Musculoskeletal Outpatients

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a major stride towards enhancing rehabilitation services, Hamad Medical Corporation's Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) has introduced revolutionary anti-gravity treadmill, specifically for its male musculoskeletal outpatient department, marking a new chapter in patient-centered care.

The state-of-the-art equipment, which leverages advanced air pressure to reduce the impact of body weight during movement dramatically improves the recovery process for patients dealing with musculoskeletal conditions and other mobility-related challenges.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Geriatrics and Long-Term Care as well as the lead of Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC, expressed her enthusiasm about the transformative potential of this innovative tool.

She stated,“The introduction of the anti-gravity treadmill is a significant enhancement to our rehabilitation offering. It provides patients with a controlled, low-impact environment where they can safely regain mobility and strength without the full weight-bearing stress on their joints and muscles. This is crucial for individuals recovering from serious injuries, degenerative changes or surgeries, allowing patients to begin the rehabilitation process earlier and with greater confidence. The treadmill will enable faster recovery, more effective rehabilitation outcomes and a more comfortable patient experience.”

The anti-gravity treadmill is designed to adjust the amount of body weight a patient supports during walking or running, using advanced differential air pressure technology. This allows patients to perform movements that might otherwise be too painful or difficult in a full-weight-bearing environment. With this innovative treadmill, patients can gradually build their strength, balance and endurance in a safe and controlled manner, reducing the risk of setbacks during recovery.

Al Madzhar Ahmadul, Healthcare Service Manager at QRI, highlighted the operational advantages of the treadmill, adding,“This equipment is a game changer not only for patient rehabilitation but also for our clinical staff. The user-friendly interface and automatic height adjustments make it easy for both therapists and patients to use. It streamlines the rehabilitation process, enabling our team to deliver more focused, efficient and outcome-driven care. It's quiet operation and advanced safety features ensure that every session is comfortable and productive for our patients.”

With the introduction of the anti-gravity treadmill, QRI continues its commitment to offering world-class rehabilitation services.